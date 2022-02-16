At least 18 people died in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, due to landslides and flooding caused by the rains that hit the city on Tuesday afternoon, the 15th. River Firefighters.

According to a note from the state Civil Defense, the Fire Department has already been called for more than 40 calls in the municipality. More than 180 soldiers work in serving the population. Specialized search and rescue teams were sent to reinforce the rescue, with the support of 4×4 traction vehicles and boats. Eight extra ambulances were directed to Petrópolis. On the morning of this Wednesday, the 16th, ten aircraft should be deployed to the region.

The post Rain killed at least 18 people in Petrópolis, says Civil Defense appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

