Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 22:04

Places with greater rainfall tend to have greater species diversity of mammals, amphibians and birds. Of the tetrapods – a group of vertebrates that excludes fish – the exception to this standard are reptiles. Like amphibians, these animals depend on high temperatures to live.

The findings are from research coordinated by a researcher from Tel Aviv University and which included the participation of several scientists from around the world, including the University of São Paulo (USP). The results were published in the journal Zoological Society of London in December 2023.

According to the study, one of the areas with the greatest biodiversity is the Amazon Basin – in the Andes region – and the northeast of the tropical forest. Other locations that also deserve to be highlighted are South America, the African Great Lakes and much of Southeast Asia.

In the case of the Andes, the wealth of animals was provided by differences in altitude, which forces them to acquire different characteristics to survive and also biodiversity.

The rugged relief combined with the enormous diversity of the Amazon Forest provided a unique environment with rich species, as explained by one of the study's authors and professor at the USP Bioscience Institute, Márcio Martins. “In Brazil, the highest diversity of amphibians is in Serra do Divisor, in Acre, which is 200 km from the Andes”, explains Martins.

But the same diversity was not found at altitudes above 4,000 meters in the Andes, as the cold makes it difficult for animals to survive.

Why are animals in regions with more rain?

Birds and mammals are part of the group of endothermic animals, therefore, they maintain their body temperature with the heat generated by their own bodies. Thus, these animals can live in both hot and cold places. On the other hand, as they are producing heat all the time, they need food continuously and in large quantities to survive. And rain has significant impacts on food availability.

Even without the ability to produce heat through their own bodies, as they are ectotherms (“cold-blooded” animals), amphibians had the highest correlation with the presence of precipitation. They depend on water and humidity to carry out physiological activities and processes essential for their existence.

Of all tetrapods, the only one in which the relationship between species diversity and precipitation was not recorded was reptiles. This group is also ectothermic, that is, it is more vulnerable to environmental temperatures. But they can live in drought conditions.

“Reptiles have their bodies covered in scales. So, they do not lose water into the air”, explains the professor. He says that, therefore, reptiles are very present in Australia, although there are large deserts.

Difference in latitude and diversity

Many hypotheses consider that the main factor for biodiversity among tetrapods is the distance of the area in relation to the Equator. In this case, the closer to the region of the planet, the greater the number of different species.

However, according to the article, the regions closest to the Equator correspond to those with the highest temperature and rainfall, which means there is more biodiversity. The researchers argue that, even at latitudes the same distance from the Equator, tetrapod diversity is greater in the Southern Hemisphere.

The southern portion of the globe has higher temperatures in southern latitudes, which results in a larger ocean area than that in the north. Furthermore, arid areas are much more extensive in the north.