The last chance for all drivers to get ready for qualifying is the third free practice session of Spain 2023. The lap times we see will largely be representative of what we will see in qualifying at 4pm, although some will drivers don’t go all the way. Because if something breaks, you are the hare for the quali.

Of course Verstappen has a blast again, but as a Dutchman you naturally also look at Nyck de Vries with a slanted eye. He was finally very consistent in Monaco, managed to clock the fourth fastest time in the first free practice session yesterday, but recorded a 16th fastest time in the second. Still just ahead of his teammate Tsunoda.

Just before the start there is thunder and lightning near the circuit, but it is still dry at the start. Not long after, it starts to rain very gently – which can be ideal in preparation for tomorrow’s race, because then the chance of rain is 80 percent. Estimated at the time of the start of VT3 of course.

After nine minutes, Sargeant takes off in his Williams, straight through the gravel trap, and briefly taps the tire stack. Not because of the rain, because Turn 13 where he goes off is still dry, but so bumpy that he loses his car. Red flag and end of practice for him. Verstappen has already recorded the fastest time.

The red flag by Sargeant eats away 20 minutes of training time

With just under 30 minutes left on the clock, the training session resumes after we recover from a banner from an adult fan reading ‘Alonso, adopt me’. But the rain has now increased so most riders stay nice and dry inside. They don’t want to take a wheel off.

As a result, the result is somewhat distorted because men like Ocon and Gasly, for example, did not go all out before the red flag was there. They eventually go outside, because it is getting a bit drier on the track again, but there is less grip. So the times set in the first nine minutes will not be improved anymore.

Results third free practice Spain 2023

Verstappen Perez Hamilton Sainz Alonso Russell Leclerc Bottas Tsunoda Norris zhou DeVries Stroll Hulkenberg Piastri Ocon Magnussen Gasly Albon Sergeant

Timetable GP of Spain 2023

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM