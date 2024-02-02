Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Today, rain of varying intensity fell on the capital, Abu Dhabi, and most regions of the country. Winds were active to strong, and the sea was turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf. Waves reached 10 feet in depth and will continue until Sunday.

Active winds and turbulent sea waves in the Sea of ​​Oman, with waves reaching 7 feet in depth until tomorrow, Saturday. The country is affected by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere and a westerly air current with quantities of clouds flowing from the southwest. Partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially the western and coastal regions, and extending over the regions. North with rain.

The highest temperature recorded in the country today was 31.1 degrees Celsius in Umm Al Zumul (Al Ain) at 13:30 UAE local time.

The upper air depression gradually deepened for the second day, as the amount of clouds increased over various areas, interspersed with cumulus clouds, especially over the northern regions and some eastern and coastal regions, accompanied by rain falling at intervals with a decrease in temperature.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow’s weather, Saturday, will witness: “a noticeable drop in temperatures and a decrease in clouds on Saturday,” and the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly on Friday, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong on the sea, stirring up dust and dirt, and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the afternoon. The Arabian Gulf is turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Areas of good rainfall in Abu Dhabi included Al Ajban and various areas of the capital, Al Hudayriat Island, Al Falah and Al Shamkha, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi Island, Musaffah, Al Wathba, Shakhbout City, Al Shawamekh, Bani Yas, Mohammed bin Zayed City, and Abu Al Abyad Island.

In Al Dhafra, it rained on Al Mirfa, Turaif, Ghayathi, Habshan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, and Al Ruwais.

In the city of Al Ain, it rained on Al Saad, Al Amra, Falaj Hazza, Al Shuwaib, Al Fouaa, Al Shuwaib, Zakher, Nahil and Sweihan.

In Sharjah, it rained at Sharjah International Airport, Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Dibba Al Hisn, Wadi Shees, Fali, and Azan.

In Dubai, it rained in Jebel Ali, Hatta and various areas. In Umm Al Quwain, Al Rashidiya, Bayatah, Masafi, and Falaj Al Mualla. In Ras Al Khaimah, rain fell on Wadi Al Aim, Shawka, Dhayah, Habhab, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. In Fujairah, it rained at Fujairah International Airport, Yabsa, Dibba, Al-Haniya, Sharm, Al-Aqah, and Al-Baha.