It rains so hard in the Alps that watercourses overflow their banks. One river in Switzerland even processes a hundred times as much water as on a normal day. That water also has to leave there, and also reaches the Netherlands via Lake Constance and the Rhine. Do we have to take high water into account? Bas Boterman, water management consultant at Rijkswaterstaat, explains what we can count on.

