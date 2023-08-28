It rains so hard in the Alps that watercourses overflow their banks. One river in Switzerland even processes a hundred times as much water as on a normal day. That water also has to leave there, and also reaches the Netherlands via Lake Constance and the Rhine. Do we have to take high water into account? Bas Boterman, water management consultant at Rijkswaterstaat, explains what we can count on.
#Rain #Alps #high #water #Netherlands #matters #lot #rain #falls
The four-part “Crossfire – Death in the Sun” on ZDF
EIt's supposed to be a relaxing trip in the sun. A dream holiday with friends, three long-term couples and their...
Leave a Reply