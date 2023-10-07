Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 18:40

The Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE) declared a state of attention for flooding throughout the city of São Paulo this Saturday, 7th, due to the heavy rains hitting the capital.

According to the Fire Department, until 5:49 pm in the capital and the metropolitan region there were 70 calls for falling trees; 33 for flooding/flooding and another five for landslides/collapses. There were no people rescued.

According to the CGE database, until 1pm this Saturday, 80.6mm of rain had been recorded, which is equivalent to 74.7% of the 107.8mm expected for the entire month.

Images from the CGE meteorological radar show that heavy rain between São Roque and Cotia is expected to hit the capital, with the potential for gusts of wind, hail, flooding and overflowing rivers and streams. In the morning, Congonhas and Campo de Marte airports had already recorded wind gusts of 63 km/h and 44.5 km/h at 11 am, respectively.

The rain is expected to continue until Monday, the 9th, due to an area of ​​low atmospheric pressure, associated with the proximity of a new cold front, which is expected to remain stationary until the beginning of next week between the coast of São Paulo and Paraná . The weather should only improve from the end of the afternoon.

Check the weather forecast in the capital

Sunday: Minimum of 19°C and maximum of 26°C

Monday: minimum of 17°C and maximum of 21°C