Heavy rain hits the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region on the night of this Thursday, 12th. The storm caused all regions of the capital to enter into a state of alert for flooding at 7 pm, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE), from the City Hall. Monitoring agencies expect more rain throughout the night.

“The spread of areas of instability coming from the Sorocaba region causes rain in the form of showers over Greater São Paulo. According to data from the São Paulo City Hall meteorological radar, the most intense points are concentrated in the municipalities of Cotia, Itapevi, Santana de Parnaíba and Barueri”, informed the CGE at 7 pm.

These precipitations, according to the agency, should move to the capital of São Paulo and “spread throughout all regions of the city in the next few hours”. The City recommends the following measures in case of storms:

– Avoid driving through flooded streets;

– If the rain caused flooding, do not venture into rapids;

– Stay away from the power grid and do not stop under trees. Take shelter in houses and buildings;

Plan your trips so that there is less chance of experiencing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

– If you have any questions about blocked roads, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center on 156 or visit the CET website to find out what traffic is like on the main roads.

Capital should have cold weather in the coming days

According to the City Hall forecast, the weather is expected to remain cloudy in the capital throughout this Friday, the 13th. “The cloud cover prevents a significant rise in temperatures, with maximum temperatures not expected to exceed 20°C. The winds start to blow from the southern quadrant and temperatures begin to decline, with minimums of 15°C predicted for the night.”

The continuation of rains keeps the risk of flooding and landslides high, according to the municipal administration. On Saturday, the 14th, the cold front moves away from the coast of São Paulo, “but the humid winds that blow from the ocean should still keep the sky very cloudy and temperatures lower, in addition to favoring the occurrence of drizzle and intermittent drizzle”. “Thermometers vary between minimums of 15°C and maximums that should not exceed 21°C.”