Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Rain of varying intensity fell in separate areas of the country, ranging from medium to heavy, dust or sand, thunderstorms, cumulus clouds, and brisk winds that stirred dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility range of less than 2000 meters, sometimes in some coastal and inland areas, especially to the west. And the sea is turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf.

The lowest temperature also witnessed a decrease of about one degree Celsius, as the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 22.4 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 04:00 UAE local time.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, clear weather prevailed to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with rain, and humid at night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog formation, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust. And dust, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow, Saturday, will be humid in the morning over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog formation, and the weather will be clear to partly cloudy, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with rain, and humid at night, and Sunday morning in some coastal areas, and the winds Southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day causing dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for “Sunday” will be clear to partly cloudy, with an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form east and south, and may extend over some internal areas with rain, high temperatures, and humid at night and Monday morning, over some coastal areas, and the wind is southerly. Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, causing dust, with speeds from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The sea is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.