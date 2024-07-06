In the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul most affected by the floods in late April and May, the proportion of formal jobs affected was between 84% and 92%. survey was carried out by Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research).

The study analyzed how the floods affected establishments (not including residences, public companies or public administration) and jobs (formal, with signed employment contracts) in the 418 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul where a state of calamity or emergency was declared.

According to Ipea, in all cities, at least 23,300 private establishments (9.5% of the total in these municipalities) were directly affected, as well as 334,600 jobs (equivalent to 13.7% of the total). In the capital, Porto Alegre, at least 27% of establishments and 38% of jobs were directly affected. In Eldorado do Sul, Roca Sales and Muçum, the percentage is 74% to 82%.

According to data from eSocial (Digital Recording System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations) used in the research, the 418 municipalities had, in April 2024, 243.7 thousand private establishments and 2.45 million formal jobs.

Ipea emphasizes that the impact of extreme weather events, such as the one recorded in Rio Grande do Sul, is broader than that reported in this study. This is because even establishments that were indirectly affected may also have suffered consequences – since their suppliers, consumers, or drainage infrastructure may have been affected.