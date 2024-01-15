Eduardo Paes states that infrastructure works are necessary; 11 people have died so far

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), stated this Monday (15.Jan.2024) that the intense rain that hit the capital of Rio de Janeiro at the end of the week is no surprise for this time of year. The storm killed at least 11 people.

“What we can't say is that rain in Rio is a surprise. Every summer it rains and it rains a lot. I would say that from November to April, you cannot think that there is no risk. The city hall deals with this situation,” said Paes in an interview with GloboNews.

The mayor states that infrastructure works are necessary: “Imagine the sink in our house. You may have a clean drain, but if you add a volume of water larger than the size of the sink, it will leak. There are times when there is a lot of rain and there is always a lot of rain in Rio. You have 2 jobs: structuring interventions, but also the work of resilience,” he said.

On Sunday (14 January), Paes declared an emergency situation after the rain. The decree 53,879 authorizes the mobilization of all municipal bodies to act in response actions necessary to reduce the effects caused by the storm.

Following the decree, the city council dispensed with bidding on contracts for the acquisition of goods, provision of services and rehabilitation works for damage caused by rain. It has a term of 90 days and can be extended for another 90 days.

