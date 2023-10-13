Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/10/2023 – 20:43

It is raining in Rio and the weather conditions this Friday (13) in the city of Rio are being influenced by humid winds coming from the ocean. The rain brought light winds, with moderate gusts in the afternoon and evening. The temperature began to decline, with a minimum of 18° Celsius (ºC) and a maximum of 28°C.

The municipality of Rio entered the mobilization stage at 8:15 pm this Thursday (12), due to weather conditions. Winds will be moderate (up to 51.9 km/h).

The Mobilization Stage is the second level on a scale of five and means that there are risks of high-impact events in the city. There is a possibility of a new stage change due to rain and/or other factors.

For this Saturday (14), due to the humidity coming from the ocean towards the continent, light to moderate rain is forecast at any time. Rainfall may exceed 10 millimeters per hour (mm/h). The temperature will be declining.

The lunar eclipse scheduled for this Saturday may have impaired observation in Rio, due to the cloudy weather and rain. A lunar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon is totally or partially hidden by the Earth’s shadow, generally visible to the naked eye. This occurs whenever the Sun, Earth and Moon are close to or in perfect alignment, with the Earth being in the middle of these other two bodies.