Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 17:24

A storm hit Caxias do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul, on the morning of this Saturday, the 23rd, the first day of spring, and it “got dark” in the municipality in the middle of the morning – the public lighting had to be turned on. A video shared on social media by the meteorology company Metsul shows a shelf-type cloud approaching and “swallowing” the city of Serra Gaúcha.

The images were recorded in time lapse, a technique that allows an event to be shown in a shorter period of time.

According to Metsul, Cumulonimbus clouds can reach heights of 10 to 20 kilometers and, as they are dense, they partially block sunlight.

The hot air advances through Rio Grande do Sul, creating ideal weather conditions for the formation of heavy clouds and thunderstorms, according to the meteorology company. The forecast is that the State will record a maximum of 39 degrees this Saturday.

On social media, residents of Serra Gaúcho also shared images of Saturday’s rain.

Cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul

At the beginning of the month, an extratropical cyclone hit Rio Grande do Sul and left cities devastated. At least 47 people died in the biggest climate tragedy in the state’s history.