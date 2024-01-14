Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/14/2024 – 12:06

The State Secretariat for Civil Defense and the Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro reported that so far two deaths have been confirmed due to the continuous rain that has hit the capital of Rio de Janeiro since Saturday (13).

In Ricardo de Albuquerque, in the north zone, a man was the victim of a collapse caused by a landslide in the early hours of this Sunday (14), on Rua Moraes Pinheiro. In Acari, also in the north zone, a woman was found dead on Rua Matura, possibly a victim of drowning.

The corporation continues to search for a woman who disappeared after a vehicle fell into the Brotas River, near Rua Doze, in the Andrade Araújo neighborhood, on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to more than 180 incidents related to rain in the last 24 hours across the state, including rescuing people, flooding and flooding, falling trees and collapses.