Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Rains of varying intensity fell in Abu Dhabi and separate parts of the country, where an opportunity was created for the formation of cumulus clouds in some western regions and islands, accompanied by rain and active winds, with speeds of up to 40 km / h, causing dust in some areas.

The temperature also recorded a noticeable decrease, and the lowest temperature recorded in the country yesterday morning was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 04:45 local time in the UAE.

While the highest temperature recorded in the country, which amounted to 29.2 degrees Celsius, was in Dhadna (Fujairah) at 14:45 local time in the country.

The rainfall areas in Abu Dhabi city and its environs included “Qarnain Island and Das Island in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road, Al Shalilah, Shahama and Al Rahba.”

It rained in Al Dhafra on Delma Island, Al Ghuwaifat, Al Sila, Ras Ghamis and Makaseb in Al Dhafra region.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the chance of cumulus clouds forming, and the possibility of rain in some coastal, northern, eastern and western areas, and light to moderate northwesterly winds, sometimes active, causing dust, with a speed of 40 km per hour, and it will be The sea is moderate, turbulent at times, especially in the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

weather condition

The National Center of Meteorology indicated, in a report, about an air condition in the country that will continue until today, Sunday, as the country is affected by a surface depression from the southeast, accompanied by moist southeastern and northeastern winds, with an extension of an air depression in the upper atmosphere from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass. .

And the weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with the chance of cumulus clouds forming, especially on Saturday and Sunday in separate areas, especially the eastern, northern, coastal and western, accompanied by light to moderate rain, sometimes heavy and accompanied by lightning and thunder in some areas, and at intervals with a decrease in Temperatures. The winds are northwesterly, gradually becoming active at sea, and sometimes strong on Friday and Saturday, and moderate in speed and active at times with clouds on land. The sea is gradually turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and waves will be light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.