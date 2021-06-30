Roberto hurtado

The rainy season, in addition to generating complications due to the issue of flooding, is also a factor in the increase in the number of accidents for motorcyclists., as well as damage caused by rain.

AMG specialists admit that it is necessary to take some preventive measures to avoid this type of damage, mainly when roads are flooded by storms.

“First of all, ensure our safety, the safe level would be that it does not cover the escape, because there is a very important recommendation, if we have the need to get into the flood, do not stop accelerating because that creates a vacuum and will leave pass water to the motor and it can deflect it, “he said. Cristián Vázquez, Professor in motorcycle mechanics.

Another of the failures that are generated by the rains are present in the electrical systems of motorcycles, which can affect the ignition and operation of the lights. However, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of having expertise when riding in the rain on a motorcycle, as a bad maneuver can cause a fatal accident.

Among the recommendations of the mechanic professor is, “turn on the lights preferably the high ones, if you have turn signals, use them and try to slow down, remembering that vehicles lose visibility, try to circulate with greater caution, have good tires to prevent them from slipping and referring to puddles, it is a trap for us, we can fall and cause a mishap “.

According to INEGI, the number of accidents has increased in Jalisco in recent years.

