Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday evening, medium to heavy rain fell in different regions of the country, accompanied by active to strong winds, and the sea was turbulent to very turbulent.

The National Center of Meteorology predicted that the weather today will be cloudy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas with rain during the day and a decrease in temperatures.

The winds are northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and strong at times, causing dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30, reaching 60 km/h.

It is also expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy in general, cloudy and dusty at times during the day in some areas, and the movement of the northwest winds, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong during the day, causing dust and dirt, with a speed from 15 to 30, reaching 55 km / h, and the sea is very turbulent in The Arabian Gulf and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

. The climate features report for the month of April, issued by the National Center of Meteorology, showed that the influence of the Siberian Highlands was weak, and the average temperatures increased during April, compared to March, by 3-5 degrees. The region is also affected during the month by the passage of extensions of air depressions in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as the extension of the Red Sea depression from the west or the extension of a depression from the east. The center indicated that this month is considered one of the months of the first transitional period (spring), and this period is characterized by the difference and speed of changing atmospheric pressure distributions in the lower layers of the atmosphere, and thus leads to rapid changes in weather conditions.

The sun also continues its apparent movement towards the north, heading to the Tropic of Cancer, as the day gradually lengthens in the northern hemisphere, as temperatures rise gradually in most regions of the country, and average temperatures increase during the month of April, compared to March, by 3-5 degrees. grades.

Medium speed wind

With regard to winds, the average wind speed was 13 km / h, and the highest wind speed was 121.3 (km / h) in Jebel Hafeet in 2013, and the highest gusts of wind (km / h) were 137 in Al Ain Airport in 2003, while the average relative humidity during this period month, it is 43%.

The average maximum relative humidity ranges between 62% to 82%, while the average minimum relative humidity ranges from 17 to 28%, while the average temperatures increase during April, compared to March, by 3-5 degrees.

The highest frequency of fog over the past years was in 2015, when the number of fog occurrences was 11 fog days and 4 light fog days. The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 247.4 mm in Al Ghazala in 2019.