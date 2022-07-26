Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Rain of varying intensity fell on Abu Dhabi, and scattered areas of the country, with active southeasterly winds, with speed and strong at times, with a speed of 60 km / h. Oman, and it will form cumulus rainy clouds accompanied by active winds with a speed of 40 km / h. The sea is turbulent and waves reach 7 feet in the depth of the Arabian Gulf.

According to a report on the weather situation that began today and continues until Thursday, according to the National Center of Meteorology, that: As a result of the movement of the tropical convergence line towards the north, followed by an extension of an upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan, working on the flow of different formations of clouds from the Sea of ​​Oman towards the country. , interspersed with cumulus rainy clouds accompanied by lightning and thunder at times.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain of varying intensity at intervals, starting in the eastern and northern regions of the country, then rain clouds extending over some coastal and western areas, with a decrease in temperatures and gradually decreasing cloud quantities in the evening Thursday.

The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed and active to strong speed at times, especially with cumulus clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, which will reduce the horizontal visibility.

The sea becomes moderate to rough and turbulent at times, with the presence of clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.