Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Areas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and various areas of the country, witnessed rainfall, as a result of the country being affected, starting today, by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, with an extension of a depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere and a westerly air current, with the flow of large amounts of rain. From the clouds from the southwest.

Partly cloudy weather prevails and dusty at times, becoming cloudy over some western and coastal areas, with rain falling, especially at night and Thursday morning, and the winds are light to moderate speed, active at times, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman, and rain fell on Saih Al-Lahma, west of Al-Ain, Remah, Nahil and Bidaa Saud in Al-Ain, Al-Ain Road – Abu Dhabi, Al-Ajban, Al-Shahamah and Sweihan, in Abu Dhabi

According to the weather report issued by the National Center of Meteorology, today’s weather, Wednesday, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially the western and coastal areas, and extending to the northern areas, with the possibility of rain, especially at night.

It is expected that the upper air depression will gradually deepen on Thursday and Friday, as the amount of clouds increases over various areas, interspersed with cumulus clouds, especially over the northern regions and some eastern and coastal regions, accompanied by rain falling at intervals, with a decrease in temperatures, while Saturday’s weather will witness a noticeable decline. In temperatures, clouds will decrease on Saturday.

The winds will be south-easterly, turning to north-westerly on Friday, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong on the sea, raising dust and dirt, and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.