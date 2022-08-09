The Montreal masters tournament was hampered by rainfall on the first day of the main tournament. Only four tennis matches were completed.

Stan Wawrinka was eliminated for the showers. The 37-year-old Swiss lost in three sets to the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori. It became 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Tuesday’s schedule is overcrowded due to the rain. Then Botic van de Zandschulp will take on the Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. The Russian Daniil Medvedev is placed first. Both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal withdrew.

The tournament in Canada lasts until Sunday.