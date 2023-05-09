Between Monday night and Tuesday morning there will be very heavy occasional rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, while in sinaloa there will be maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that rains in these states will be caused by the interaction of a dry line and the drag of moisture from the subtropical jet stream. These meteorological phenomena will also cause wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

Likewise, the SMN forecast wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango.

For this Tuesday, the dry line will continue over the northeast of the country, which will maintain very heavy occasional rains, electric shocks and possible hailstorms, as well as strong gusts of wind and the possibility of whirlwinds and/or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, a new cold front will approach the northwest of Mexico in the afternoon-night, it will be associated with a polar trough and with the polar jet stream, causing strong winds with dust storms in said region.

Finally, the second heat wave will continue over a large part of the Mexican Republic, with a hot to very hot environment and maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Tamaulipas and Sinaloa.

Rain forecast for this Tuesday, May 9, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero and Michoacán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Quintana Roo.

Heavy to very heavy rains in the aforementioned states could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, which could cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Likewise, there is a probability of a whirlwind or tornadoes in the northeast of the country.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, May 9, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Durango, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of May 09, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: Mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for May 09, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes, and with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

Clear skies most of the day and no rain in the region. Probability of fog banks on the western coast of Baja California. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold with possible frost in mountainous areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. North and northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms in Baja California, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies most of the day. In the morning, cool and cold atmosphere in the mountains of Sonora. During the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. West wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and probability of dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky during the day with the probability of very heavy punctual rains, electric shocks and hail fall. Temperate environment during the morning and from very hot to extremely hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust storms and possible whirlwinds.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

The Conagua estimates that the rains in the aforementioned states could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate landslides and floods in low-lying areas.

For their part, Durango and Chihuahua get rid of the rains, but they will have a cool environment in the morning and very cold with possible frosts in the mountainous areas. By the afternoon, they will have a hot to very hot environment.

Variable direction wind from 20 to 35 km/h and gusts from 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, and with possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León.