The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, with the possibility of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east and south, accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

The center stated, in its daily statement on the weather condition, that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times during the day, and their speed will range from 10 to 25, reaching 45 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and occur. The first tide is at 21:40 and the first low tide is at 05:13. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 19:17, the second tide at 08:07, the first low tide at 13:50, and the second low tide at 01:40.