Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/31/2023 – 21:35

A storm hit Teresópolis this Tuesday (31), in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro. Images shared by residents on social media show streets completely flooded. In the Pimentel neighborhood, there was a collapse, leaving seven adults and four children homeless. According to the concessionaire Eco Rio Minas, the Rio-Teresópolis Road has been closed and will be reopened when it is considered safe for users.

The city hall had already published an alert on social media at around 4:30 pm. “Probability of moderate and occasionally heavy rain for the next few hours”, records the post. Sirens sounded in the neighborhoods of Corta Vento and Rosário.

At 6pm, the municipality made a new statement. “Heavy rain hit Teresópolis on Tuesday afternoon. There were more than 50mm in just over an hour. Teams from Civil Defense and the public works and services department are on the streets working to minimize damage. We will continue to inform the population,” he wrote.

The guideline is for emergencies to be reported to the Municipal Civil Defense by calling 199 or via WhatsApp (21) 2742-7025. The population should also pay attention to alerts sent by cell phone messages and sirens.

According to bulletins released by the Municipal Civil Defense, flooding was recorded in the neighborhoods of Alto, Araras, Agriões, Bom Retiro, Caxangá, Comary, Ermitage, Meudon, Paineiras and Várzea. Part of these occurrences is related to the overflow of the Paquequer River. There are also records of falling trees, walls and barriers.

The force of the storm was felt in the Serra dos Órgãos National Park. At its most intense, the environmental conservation unit recorded 44.4 millimeters in a period of one hour. Considering a period of six hours, the rainfall increases to 124.2 millimeters.

Neighboring cities were also affected by the rains. Images of flooded roads were shared by residents of Guapimirim. In Petrópolis, the Civil Defense had registered five occurrences by 6pm, including tree and wall falls and landslides, all of which were not serious and had no victims.