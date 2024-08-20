The National Center of Meteorology reported the presence of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather from today until next Friday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain on Wednesday and Friday, and temperatures tend to decrease, and the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather today, Tuesday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some southern and eastern areas, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east.

The weather on Wednesday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some southern and eastern areas, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain. He said that the weather on Thursday will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon.

He said that the weather on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some southern and eastern areas with a possibility of rain, and low clouds will appear on the east coast.