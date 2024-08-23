The National Center of Meteorology expects today’s weather to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to rise gradually.

The center explained, in a statement yesterday, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and the sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, and the wind movement will be southeasterly – northwesterly, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 54:51, the second high tide at 03:37, the first low tide at 09:27, and the second low tide at 21:27.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 11:58, the second high tide at 56:00, the first low tide at 18:30, and the second low tide at 06:29.