Mimoso do Sul, a city in the interior of Espírito Santo, has already recorded 231.8mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The storm that hit the south of the state meant that much of what was expected for the entire Saturday was observed in the morning. In the municipality, a Fire Department truck was swept away by the flood that flooded the local streets.

According to the corporation, the military was responding to incidents in the region when they parked the vehicle and headed to the location in a boat. The water level rose quickly and reached the vehicle, which was swept away by the flood.

None of the soldiers working at the site were hit, they continued to respond to incidents in the municipality after the incident.



