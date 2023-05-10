Two examples of the good work of British series: rain dogs and the third season of All creatures great and small. Two ways of understanding entertainment with a common denominator, quality, and a notable difference: the first one shows a heartbreaking reality, that of a single mother and her pre-adolescent daughter who are already part of that immense battalion of the disinherited. of the earth whose most obvious destiny is to go tumbling from one hole to another.

In the second of those mentioned, the rural environment borders on the idyllic, the people are friendly and the landscape corresponds to what the British call their “beautiful and green country.” Lots of beer, lots of cattle and some little meanness. Nothing new in a series of vets.

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton, in the third season of ‘All Creatures Great and Small’. helen williams

rain dogs She is the direct heir to the “angry youth”. He shares with the John Osborne, Alan Sillitoe, Karel Reisz or Tony Richardson of the middle of the last century, that critical look at a system that each time redistributes poverty with greater and better efficiency. Eight chapters with a script by Cash Carraway, with a splendid Daisy May Cooper as the protagonist and offered by HBO Max. They are the new pariahs of the earth with the aggravating circumstance of living in a rich country, where opulence is in the shop windows and poverty is in the pockets.

In All creatures great and small (Filmin and Movistar Plus+), with a script by James Herriot, Lisa Holdsworth and Ben Vanstone, the experts refer to The Durrells perhaps because everything flows without great drama, young people are not angry and, in addition, there is an actor who intervenes in both: Callum Woodhouse, the Leslie of the Durrells. The Yorkshire countryside does the rest.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP