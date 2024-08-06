Ibrahim Salim (Abu Dhabi) Rainfall of varying intensity fell on different areas of the country as a result of the weather conditions witnessed by the country. The continued flow of clouds from the Arabian Sea and the coast of Oman towards the country, and according to the National Center of Meteorology, the highest amount of rain was recorded so far in Mazid in Al Ain city, which amounted to 37.4 mm.. Rain is expected to fall in Al Ain, extending to the coasts, Abu Dhabi city, Al Dhafra and the islands. The areas of rainfall included Umm Al Sheif field, Al Mirfa, Al Ruwais, Ghayathi, Abu Al Abyad, Zayed City, Al Hamra and Barakah in the Al Dhafra region. It also fell on Al Wagan, Al Arad, Zaaba, and Abu Samra in Al Ain, and on Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi, Al Khazna, Ramah and Al Khatim. Rain also fell on Abu Dhabi Airport, Al Ain and Al Bateen, as well as Bani Yas and Al Wathba. The country is witnessing a weather condition that began yesterday, Monday, and will continue until Thursday, August 8, 2024, according to a report issued by the National Center of Meteorology.

The center explained that the situation is a result of the region being affected, during this period, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country, with the surface depressions advancing from the south and the upper depressions from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the region and the country.

The center pointed out that the expected weather during the period is partly cloudy to cloudy in most parts of the country, with a chance of rain in some areas of the country, especially in the east and south at intervals. The wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, turning into northwesterly winds at times, light to moderate in speed and sometimes active, especially with cumulus clouds, which raise dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. The sea during that period will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent today, Tuesday, in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center confirmed that it is monitoring the situation around the clock, and continues to provide the public with the latest developments, and calls on everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center, and not to circulate rumors.