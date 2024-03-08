Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Heavy rain continues today, Friday, in most areas of the country, accompanied by hail.

Heavy rain and hail fell on the Al-Shuwaib Al-Khader Road, in Al-Ain, and on the Hamim, Al-Arad, Jebel Hafeet, Al-Ain Al-Fayda, Zakher, Al-Khazna, Al-Faqa’, Al-Shuwaib, Al-Ain, and on Abu Dhabi in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Khalifa City, Shakhbout City, and Al-Bahia. Al Shawamikh, Al Shamkha, Baniyas, Yas Island, Al Khatam, and Al Wathba.

Rain also fell on Murqab, Al Lisli, in Dubai, Masfoot in Ajman, Madinat Zayed, and Habshan, in Al Dhafra, as the country is witnessing a weather condition that began today, Friday, March 8, and is expected to continue until Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Starting from early morning until Friday afternoon, clouds gradually increased over the islands and in some western and southern regions, with light to moderate rain falling before noon today.

From Friday evening and night until Saturday evening, (the peak of the situation), the country is affected by a strong state of air instability, as the amount of clouds increases over most areas of the country, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds, accompanied by very heavy rains with lightning, thunder, and hail sometimes falling in some areas, leading to the accumulation of water and the flow of valleys. Strong winds accompany cumulus clouds, which lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

On Sunday, the weather condition is concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country with continued rainfall, and the weather instability gradually eases as it is confined to the eastern regions in the evening and night of Sunday.

Temperatures also witnessed a noticeable rise, as the highest temperature recorded in the country today was 36.3 degrees Celsius at the Al Jazeera Border Guard (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:45 UAE local time.