Autumn breaks out in Italy with bad weather and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Tomorrow, Thursday 12 September, the weather will change face: rain and the first snow in the mountains after a very long summer characterized by weeks of sultry heat. The downpours of the past few days, from Milan to Rome, were the appetizer of what will happen in the next few hours with the arrival of the ‘autumn cyclone’ and the first significant low pressure.

What happens tomorrow

Today marks a transition and the beginning of change starting from the evening: weather conditions worsen in the North, with rain and thunderstorms in the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas. Bad weather spreads like wildfire on Thursday 12 September, hitting Central and Northern Italy: heavy rain, with the risk of cloudbursts accompanied by gusts of cold wind that will contribute to significantly lowering temperatures.

In the next 24 hours, Friday 13 September, bad weather gradually descends to the South. In the North, the ‘debut’ of snow in the Alps cannot be ruled out, starting from 1600 metres. The first taste of autumn will be followed by a break over the weekend: bad weather will stop, but temperatures will not rise significantly.

“The first autumnal disturbance containing cold air is arriving on Thursdaycoming from Northern Europe. It will hit mainly the north-eastern regions, the central ones and Sardinia. Then, on Friday, all of Central-Southern Italy, Sicily and also Friuli Venezia Giulia and Triveneto”, summarizes Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, to Adnkronos.

In addition to the snow, the cold is also arriving in the mountains after one of the hottest summers: “On Friday, temperatures will go from 15 degrees at 1,500 meters to 2 degrees in the eastern Alps: the mixing of the air mass will be sudden”.