Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Rain caused the cancellation of Khorfakkan’s first friendly match with a Serbian team, during the team’s camp in Serbia in preparation for the new season.

The referee stopped the match in the 60th minute due to heavy rain. The decision was made at the request of Khorfakkan’s Romanian coach Daniel Isaila.

Yesterday, the second phase of the camp began, which includes transferring training to the Serbian Federation’s stadiums, and playing 3 remaining matches in the external camp program.

Issila started the “cancelled” match with a lineup that included Ahmed Hamdan Al Hosani, Abdullah Shaker, Mohammed Farouk, Argentinian Pavlov, Omar Saeed, Abdulrahman Yousef, Sultan Fayez, Saeed Ahmed, Waleed Hussein and Lorenzi, and made a number of changes, before the referee made his decision not to complete the match due to weather conditions.