Delhi is shivering due to severe cold and it is raining in rains. On Sunday, the capital Delhi received more than 39.9 mm of rain. There was not so much rain in one day in January in the last 12 years. After the rains, the cold in Delhi increased considerably due to which people had to face a lot of problems. In many places, it was difficult for people to even fill water on the roads. According to the Meteorological Department, hail can also fall in Delhi today. Cold conditions will continue in other parts of the country today.

Some relief from pollution

Although this rain may have increased people’s problems, but it has provided some relief from pollution. There are signs of further improvement in pollution levels during the next two days. Air quality (AQI) can also fall below 100 during this period. The average AQI was at 354 on Sunday.

Visibility reduced due to fog

Visibility was very low this morning due to fog in the capital Delhi. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 ° C and the maximum temperature will be 18 ° C. The video is from Jahangirpuri and GT Karnal Road area.

Other parts of the country also received rain

Several parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also received rains. There was also heavy snowfall in mountainous regions like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. There are reports of passengers being stranded at many places. The Kashmir Valley has been cut off from other parts of the country due to snowfall.

(Also with input from news agency ANI)

