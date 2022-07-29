A few more days and it will come back stronger than ever thereAfrican anticyclone Lucifer to inflame the month of August with a new heat wave in Italy. Meanwhile, space once again for an outburst with rain, thunderstorms and hail.

In the course of today’s afternoon, Friday 29 July, a new unstable line will reach the northern regions, fed by cooler air at high altitude which, mixing with the pre-existing warmer one, will give rise to numerous thunderstorm outbreaks that from the Northwest will move towards the Northeast in the evening and then in the following night. As often happens, the phenomena could be violent, locally accompanied by large hail and on the Alpine and pre-alpine sectors they could cause landslides, landslides and sudden swelling of streams.

Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it informs that during the weekend the pressure will gradually increase again and after the last thunderstorms on Saturday morning on the Triveneto, the sun will prevail over all regions. Sunday 31 July will be a largely sunny daywith a climate so hot, but without excesses, as brisk winds will blow from the northern quadrants.

Finally, the focus is on next week. From Monday 1st August the African anticyclone will begin to embrace Italy and then invade it completely starting from Wednesday 3rd August. With the arrival of the African anticyclone, temperatures will only be able to increase again and the great heat will make Italians sweat again.

In the following days, the maximum values ​​will return to almost 40 ° C on the Po Valley, on the inland areas of the Center and on the two major islands.

The weather forecast:

Friday 29 July – In the north: gradual worsening with thunderstorms from west to east. Center: mostly sunny. In the south: sun and heat.

Saturday 30th July. In the north: last storms over Friuli Venezia Giulia, all sun elsewhere. Center: some showers on the Apennines. In the south: sun and heat.

Sunday 31st July. In the north: sunny. Middle: good weather prevailing. In the south: prevailing sun. Trend. The African anticyclone returns, Lucifer will bring back the great heat everywhere.