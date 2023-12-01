Genoa – Again bad weather in Liguria. The passage of the frontal system is expected in the evening, which will bring instability especially in the East and interior and with a low probability of showers and strong thunderstorms between the evening and the early hours of the night. In today’s Arpal bulletin it was the alert was confirmed due to hydrological criticality (first yellow from 3pm then orange from 6pm and yellow again until 10am on Saturday 2 December) in the Levant, between Portofino and the borders of Tuscany. And the extension of theyellow alert also in the internal areas of the Levante (full details below).

The situation *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above

For the whole day today, Friday 1 December, disturbed weather is confirmed in the region with widespread precipitation especially in the central-east. The passage of the frontal system is expected in the evening which will bring instability especially on C and E with a low probability of showers and strong thunderstorms between the evening and the early hours of the night. Tomorrow, Saturday 2 December, more residual precipitation with heavy to moderate rain on C and E and light elsewhere. The winds today remain stormy from the south-west on C and E, up to strong on B. Today a marked increase in swell to rough everywhere with Libeccio swells in the evening on the east. Tomorrow the waves will lengthen with swells, even intense ones in the central east. From late evening tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a decrease in wave motion.

The warning notice, the times *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above

In the Levant, from Portofino to Tuscany:

-for small and medium basins, yellow alert from 3pm until 10am on Saturday 2 December.

-for large basins, yellow alert from 3pm to 6pm and orange from 6pm to 10am on Saturday 2 December. Yellow alert followed until 2pm.

Zone E, hinterland of the Levante area:

-for large basins, yellow alert from 3pm until 10am on Saturday 2 December.

The forecasts (by Arpal) *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above