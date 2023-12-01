Genoa – Again bad weather in Liguria. The passage of the frontal system is expected in the evening, which will bring instability especially in the East and interior and with a low probability of showers and strong thunderstorms between the evening and the early hours of the night. In today’s Arpal bulletin it was the alert was confirmed due to hydrological criticality (first yellow from 3pm then orange from 6pm and yellow again until 10am on Saturday 2 December) in the Levant, between Portofino and the borders of Tuscany. And the extension of theyellow alert also in the internal areas of the Levante (full details below).
The situation *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above
For the whole day today, Friday 1 December, disturbed weather is confirmed in the region with widespread precipitation especially in the central-east. The passage of the frontal system is expected in the evening which will bring instability especially on C and E with a low probability of showers and strong thunderstorms between the evening and the early hours of the night. Tomorrow, Saturday 2 December, more residual precipitation with heavy to moderate rain on C and E and light elsewhere. The winds today remain stormy from the south-west on C and E, up to strong on B. Today a marked increase in swell to rough everywhere with Libeccio swells in the evening on the east. Tomorrow the waves will lengthen with swells, even intense ones in the central east. From late evening tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a decrease in wave motion.
The warning notice, the times *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above
- In the Levant, from Portofino to Tuscany:
-for small and medium basins, yellow alert from 3pm until 10am on Saturday 2 December.
-for large basins, yellow alert from 3pm to 6pm and orange from 6pm to 10am on Saturday 2 December. Yellow alert followed until 2pm.
- Zone E, hinterland of the Levante area:
-for large basins, yellow alert from 3pm until 10am on Saturday 2 December.
The forecasts (by Arpal) *** for zone codes refer to the map photograph above
- FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER: Widespread rain, more persistent in Centro Levante. Cumulative high areas and punctually very high on CE, significant on AB. Possible showers or thunderstorms from late afternoon, with a low probability of strong phenomena in CE (possible localized flooding, specific damage due to gusts of wind or tornadoes, hail and lightning, small landslides). Winds from the South[1]West also gusty up to gale on CE and up to strong on B, especially on the reliefs. Rough sea near the coast, storm surge from the South-West on C
- SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER: Moderate to heavy rainfall in the morning with locally significant cumulative rainfall over CE, where there remains a low probability of strong phenomena due to the transit of the front (possible localized flooding, specific damage due to gusts of wind or tornadoes, hail and lightning, small landslides). Snow level decreasing up to 1000-1200 meters inland. In the first hours, still strong winds on C. In the afternoon, strengthening of the winds from the North until strong gusts on AB in the evening. Storm surges, also intense in CE, due to long waves from the South West.
- SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER: In the early hours of the night, still northerly winds up to strong gusts in areas A and B, subsequently attenuating. Very rough sea decreasing to rough during the morning.
#Rain #thunderstorms #yellow #alert #3pm #east #orange #Saturday #morning