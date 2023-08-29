The weather is capricious and, to say goodbye to August and welcome September, it will offer the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia a drop in temperatures throughout the week and the arrival of rainfall for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to Aemet, this Wednesday the thermometers will be around 29 degrees maximum, remember that last week they were in the 40s. In addition, the rain will be present throughout the regional territory. At 10:00 a.m. the yellow warning is activated due to rain and storms. The water will begin in the Altiplano and will spread throughout the afternoon until it covers all the municipalities. The water is expected to stop falling around 8:00 p.m.

In the municipalities of Lorca and Alhama de Murcia, according to Aemet, 16 and 19 liters per square meter will fall, respectively. In contrast is Cartagena, which will not even reach one liter per square meter. The other areas, about four liters per square meter are expected. This Wednesday August 30 is just a preview.

After the truce on Thursday and Friday, the rainfall will return to the Region of Murcia over the weekend. On Saturday there will be heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the Community. Between 12 noon and 6 p.m., in the Northwest and Altiplano areas the probability is 90%, while in Vega Media, Alto and Bajo Guadalentín it is around 80%. Cartagena and Mar Menor this data stands at 60 and 70%, respectively.

The water will continue to fall for the rest of Saturday and Sunday will start with the same tonic. The inhabitants will have rain at dawn, in the morning and in the afternoon, and it will not be when night approaches that it will stop. Apparently, in the Northwest something more will spread. This rainy day coincides with Stage 9 of La Vuelta that starts in Cartagena and ends in Caravaca.