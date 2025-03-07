The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has appointed Jana to Borrasca that since Friday is leaving abundant rains, snowy in mountainous systems and very strong winding. Up to 12 communities have activated notices, with orange alerts (important risk) in Extremadura and Castilla y León. This Atlantic storm is located northwest of the peninsula and, throughout the weekend, will cause generalized and intense rainfall windspredominantly southern. Very strong gusts will be extended to all mountain systems, where 90 kilometers per hour will be exceededas well as to other areas of the Peninsula. Saturday will be the most adverse day, with abundant rainfall in the Pyrenees, central system and Andalusia.

