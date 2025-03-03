Go on live the last hour of the consequences of the Snow and heavy rains In Madrid, Murcia, Ávila and the rest of Spain, with the cuts on roads, the notices of the Aemet and the last hour of what happens over time today.

12:30 Up to 41 roads have been affected by the storm: these are those that suffer cuts or incidents The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has asked to travel with caution by possible effects due to snow accumulation on A-2 highways and on the A-1 and on the AP-6 highway. In addition, he has reported that there are a total of 41 roads affected throughout Spain by the snow storm. Specifically, the DGT has notified that they are passable but with caution the A-2 in the town of Alcolea del Pinar (Guadalajara) and in the municipality of Medinaceli (Soria); the A-1 between El Molar and Somosierra (Madrid); And the AP-6 in Madrid between La Mata and Gudillos (Segovia), collects Europa Press. Consult here, province by province, the roads affected by the storm that hit Spain.

12:20 The Dana dresses the Teide with temperatures below zero Rain weekend in the Canary Islands, on alert for the arrival of a Dana that has downloaded in Tenerife wearing white the Teide. The rains have been especially important in the north and the mediations although in a quiet way. Yesterday Sunday at 3 pm he began to snow in El Teide, which has forced the access to the volcano on ice plates. The access roads to Teide have closed and the Cabildo de Tenerife has activated the pein for the rains and snowfall On the island. At the moment several measures have been activated, such as the prohibition of also traveling through the mountain and accessing the Pico del Teide, circulating through the forest tracks of the Cabildo and the Transit through the paths of the Teide National Park with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of people. Check more information in this link.

12:03 Orange notice for rains in Andalusia, Valencian Community and Catalonia

12:02 The Aemet: “More than 140 l/m² could fall in less than 24 hours” This last Sunday, the AEMET launched a special notice before “The situation of strong and persistent rainy” which is expected for this week in the Mediterranean area. The most intense rainfall of these days is expected to be located «around the area of ​​the Strait-Costa del Sol, Community Valenciana and South of Cataloniawhere they can be strong or very strong and persistent ». As they have warned from the agency, in some points of the Peninsula «They could fall more than 140 l/m² in less than 24 hours». We will have the largest accumulated at points of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, where they could be overcome “The 100-140 mm in 24 hours” For these intense rains.

12:01 The Aemet prognosis for the first days of this week After a Sunday fully winter In Spain, with snowfall in good mountain ranges and showers, instability is far from moving away from the peninsula. As warned State Meteorology Agency (Aemet)the “Generalized rains” Of these last days they will also remain during this new week in many areas of the south and the Mediterranean. According to the specialized portal

Meteoredthis new rainfall episode “will be generated from different Atlantic stormssituation of Levante flow loaded with moisture and a Dana on the Canary Islands». They will be, therefore, a rainier days than usual for the time in almost the entire country, especially in the Valencian Community, where there will be notices activated by rainfall.