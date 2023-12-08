Due to the influence of Meteorological phenomenon The child, the climatologists have warned that the winter 2023-2024 in the United States will be colder than average and in the coming days some regions have to expect the presence of strong storms from rain, snow and possible power outages.

According to alerts from meteorological services, a complex phenomenon is developing this weekend in the eastern half of the USA because a system of storms will cause important rains, winds and even falling snow that will affect millions of Americans.

Information from the Fox Forecast Center warns that atlanta It is one of the areas that must be alert to changes. Likewise, starting today, from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, and also towards the West Coast, there will be rains intense.

That means flooding could occur along the Gulf Coast to parts of central Mississippi and the low valleys of Ohio and later the climate will move eastward from the Panhandle Florida to the mid-Atlantic.

The reason for this is that there is low pressure from the west of USA that will trigger climates cold over the central plains, causing rains widespread and fall of snow in the upper Midwest, this Saturday.

The experts of climate They are also warning that significant wind gusts are possible over the Rocky Mountains and Plains due to the pressure difference between a cold front and strong high pressure. Wind gusts will then move along the mid-Atlantic coast and New England where they will cause possible delays in air travel and power outages.

Also in the east of Texas until Louisiana, Arkansasthe west of Mississippi and the west of Tennessee, important storms which could even generate tornadoes and strong winds.

Tornadoes could develop in Texas.

Where will it snow in the United States this weekend?

According to forecasts, it is estimated that some snow on the northeast side, from the north-central Plains and Midwest to the Great Lakes, this Friday and Saturday, although only one to three inches of rain is expected to be recorded. snow.

Some snow mainly over the great lakes towards the Appalachians. And, as colder air moves over the territory, rain is expected to turn to snow in the interior of the Northeast.

Based on the above, the northern states of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could present snowfall on Sunday night that will continue until Monday with records of between 1 and 3 inches, although higher areas could experience larger falls.