The forecast of snowfall and very low temperatures, especially in the northern half, have activated this Sunday alerts in Six autonomous communitiesaccording to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet). At the moment, the storm has already left several roads affected in Castilla y León and in Madrid the authorities have activated situation 0 of the Winter inclement plan.

Specifically, the Nevada prognosis has activated the yellow alert to this Sunday in the provinces of Teruel, Ávila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Madrid, La Rioja, Cuenca, Guadalajara -region in which the alert has risen to orange-, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida. In addition, the three mentioned provinces of Catalonia, together with Huesca, They will have the addition of being at risk by the coldwhich will result in especially notable frosts in the Pyrenean area.

In a broader plane, the organism has planned a situation of total instability in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands with a predominance of cloudy skies and weak rainfall, which will affect most of the center and half southern peninsular and, later, to the northeast peninsular. The key will actually pass through the peninsular northern half, where they are expected snowfallsleaving important accumulated in the central system, Iberian system, northern plateau, Alcarria de Guadalajara and later in Pyrenees.