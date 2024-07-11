Guadalajara and all of Jalisco expect very warm temperatures and rains for this July 12 according to the weather forecast of the With water.

Due to the tropical wave number 8 that crosses western Mexico, Jalisco awaits heavy rains this July 12th.

He Guadalajara Metropolitan Area will have maximum temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 17 degrees with cloudy skies and a 25 percent chance of rain.

For the south of Jalisco, maximum temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 19 degrees are expected with cloudy skies and a probability of 90 percent rainfall.

The Ciénega area expects a 90 percent chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 16 degrees.

Photo: Carolina Solís / DEBATE

In it northern Jalisco Cloudy skies are expected with maximum temperatures of 24 degrees with minimum temperatures of 15 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rains.

Los Altos de Jalisco will have 90 percent of chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 14 degrees.

Photo: Carolina Solís / DEBATE

In southern Jalisco, there is a 90 percent chance of rain with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees and a minimum temperature of 14 degrees.

Vallarta Port There will be a 90 percent chance of rain and temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius as a maximum and 21 degrees Celsius as a minimum.