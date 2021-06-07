Sri Lanka has been hit by torrential rains, causing floods and landslides that have killed at least 17 and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, officials said on Monday.

After several days of rain, rivers overflowed on the southern and western plains at the weekend, inundating low-lying areas and sending tens of thousands to shelters.

“Water levels are beginning to recede, but landslide warnings remain in ten districts,” Pradeep Kodibeli, assistant director of the National Disaster Management Center, said in a statement.

He added that more than 270,000 people were affected and nearly 100,000 homes were without electricity.

The torrential rains came as Sri Lanka prepares to ease restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak of the Corona virus, as the general isolation imposed for a month to combat a third wave of infection is scheduled to end on June 14.