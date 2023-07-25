It seems that the heat is beginning to let up in the Region of Murcia, at least this Wednesday. After the sweltering heat wave that left temperatures in the Community that touched 44 degrees in some points, it is expected that the showers and the drop in temperatures will be the protagonists of this day, especially in the Campo de Cartagena, Vega del Segura and in the Valley of Guadalentín Lorca and Águilas, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency.

For this Wednesday morning rains are expected, while in the afternoon clearings will begin to open throughout the Region. All this accompanied by a general drop in temperatures and locally noticeable in the interior.

In Murcia the probability of rain between 6 and 12 in the morning is 80%, a figure that will drop to 20% in the afternoon, when the sky will begin to clear. The expected maximum temperature is 32 degrees and while the minimum will be around 25.

In Lorca the maximum will also be 32 degrees while the minimum will drop to 22. In the City of the Sun the probability of rain is 35% during the morning.

In Cartagena, Yecla and Caravaca de la Cruz it is expected that the thermometers will not exceed 30 degrees while the minimum will be 27, 19 and 18 degrees, respectively. As for the rains, in Cartagena the probability is 70% during the first part of the day while in the afternoon they only expect partly cloudy skies. In Yecla this figure drops to 40% between 6 and 12 and in Caravaca it will be 45%.

For Thursday, the sun is expected to shine again throughout the Region, while temperatures will suffer a small rise of one or two degrees. In addition, the thermometers will continue to rise during the day on Friday.