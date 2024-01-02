The National Center of Meteorology announced that the climatic features of the month of January are characterized by a drop in temperatures, with the weather being moderate during the day and cold at night in general. This is due to the region being affected by the extension of the Siberian high air extending from the north, accompanying with it a cold air mass that affects the country, and is almost The Arabian Peninsula in general.

The center indicated that the region is also affected during this month by a number of surface depressions passing from west to east, and at other times it is affected by an extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes these depressions are accompanied by an extension of an upper air depression that leads to the proliferation of clouds over the country on some days of this month. month, with rainfall.

He pointed out that the country also witnesses activity during this month with northwestern winds (called north winds), which raise sand and dust in the interior areas, especially the exposed ones. These winds also lead to rising sea waves in the Arabian Gulf, while the relative humidity increases, especially in the morning. Early, which creates the opportunity for fog and light fog to form, and the incidence of fog increases in inland areas more than in coastal areas.

The center indicated that the average temperature during January ranged between 16.4 and 20.0°C, the average maximum temperature ranged from 21.3 to 25.7°C, and the average minimum temperature ranged between 11.6 and 15.1°C, pointing out that the highest temperature recorded was 36.0°C, in some areas, such as Assab in 1991, in Al-Hayr in 1983, and Al-Fouah in 1983, while the lowest temperature recorded was -2 degrees Celsius below zero, and it was in the Rukna area in 2021, and the highest year in which fog occurred during The past year was 2021, when the number of frequent occurrences of fog was 19 days of fog and four days of light fog, and the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 229.9 mm on Saqr Port in 2020.