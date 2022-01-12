The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is affected by a shallow air depression from the southwest, accompanied by moist easterly winds with an upper air current extending from the west, and accompanied by a cold air mass and the flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country at intervals interspersed with some cumulus rain clouds.

The center expected that the weather next Saturday will be dusty and partly cloudy, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening, especially over some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain.

The center stated that from Sunday to next Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy over separate areas of the country, interspersed with convective clouds, accompanied by rain at intervals accompanied by lightning and thunder at times, especially over the eastern and northern regions and extending over some western, coastal and island regions. in temperatures.

He noted that the winds will be moderate to active, with speed and strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, while the sea will be moderate to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.



