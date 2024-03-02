The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will be affected by the passage of an extension of a surface depression from the southwest, accompanied by an air current from the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere with the flow of clouds. The weather will witness the formation of cumulonimbus clouds with rain falling on some western regions, and extending to some coastal regions as of today. Clouds will gradually increase over the course of two days tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, from the west, and will extend over various areas of the country, with a chance of rain of varying intensity, heavy, with lightning and thunder sometimes, in some areas. The center expected a drop in temperatures on Wednesday, stressing that the country will be exposed to waves of weather instability during the month of March.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology reported that the current month of March is the last month of winter, and temperatures begin to rise, especially during the second half of it, and the effect of the Indian seasonal low begins to appear gradually to appear in the eastern regions, and the country continues to be exposed sometimes to waves of drought. Stability in the weather as a result of the passage of air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere over the northern Gulf, heading from west to east. If they deepen over the region, they are accompanied by cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that raise dust and dust, which usually leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility, especially over exposed areas. .

He pointed out that the eastern regions of the country, especially the mountainous ones, are under the influence of the Indian monsoon depression, which leads to the formation of cumulus rain clouds and thunderstorms, and their effect may extend inland, causing rain of varying intensity, while the prevailing winds are southeasterly to southwesterly at the end of the night. In the morning, it turns northwesterly and northeasterly in the afternoon and evening under the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle.

The center explained that the percentage of humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month compared to February, especially in the second half of it, as the average relative humidity is 51%, and opportunities remain ripe for fog/light fog to form in various areas of the country.

According to the center, the average temperature during the month of March ranges between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius, pointing out that the highest temperature recorded during this month was 43.1. One degree Celsius in Saih Al Salam and Sweihan in 2018, while the lowest temperature was on “Jebel Jais” in 2019 and reached 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Regarding the weather condition during the current week, the center said: “The country is affected by the passage of an extension of a surface depression from the southwest, accompanied by an air current from the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere with the flow of clouds,” pointing out that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, then it becomes cloudy. Gradually during the night hours until Monday morning, it will be interspersed with some cumulus clouds with rain falling on some western regions, and extending over some coastal regions with a gradual rise in temperatures, while the winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and causing dust. And dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent at night with active clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects cloud amounts to gradually increase over the course of two days tomorrow and the day after tomorrow from the west, extending over various areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, with the chance of rain of varying intensities, and to be heavy with lightning and thunder sometimes in some areas, noting that the weather tomorrow will be dusty and partly cloudy. To cloudy at times, with rain falling in various areas of the country. The winds will be southeasterly, moderate to active, and strong on the sea with active clouds. They will raise dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and their speed will range from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching To 50 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, sometimes turbulent with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Tuesday will remain dusty and cloudy in general, with rain continuing to fall in various areas of the country, and the winds will remain southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and strong over the sea with active clouds, and will be causing dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. Its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h in the sea, which has turbulent to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the amount of clouds and rain will decrease starting next Wednesday, so that the weather will become partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in the south with a drop in temperatures, while the winds are southeasterly moderate to active, gradually turning to northwesterly on Tuesday night, and will be moderate to active and strong at times, especially on the sea and with the clouds. It will cause dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility, and the sea will have moderate to turbulent waves, especially with cumulus clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

. 51% average relative humidity… and temperature between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.