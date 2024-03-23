The National Center of Meteorology announced that the upper air depression affecting the country during the current period will begin to deepen from tomorrow, Sunday, until next Tuesday, as this period witnesses an increase in clouds over separate areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, and is accompanied by light to moderate rain falling over separate areas. It is sometimes heavy at intervals, with lightning and thunder at times.

He pointed out that there will be a drop in temperatures, followed by a gradual decline in the amount of clouds starting next Tuesday, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, especially with clouds, and they will raise dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in visibility. Horizontal waves, while the sea is light to medium, becomes turbulent to very turbulent at times from Sunday in the Arabian Gulf and becomes turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman at times, especially with cumulus clouds.