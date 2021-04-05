A year in which the sky does not rain is the year of the “shop,” as it was called in the past, and the years of the place, or the year of the place, had great effects on life, affecting humans, inanimate objects and animals, especially among the inhabitants of deserts, mountains and plains. Only rain and rain are the title of a prosperous life and a time of goodness and gifts. The earth gives all its goodness, and the animal gives everything useful in it from milk and milk to reproduction, food supplementation with meat and the benefit of the owner, the breeder and the shepherd.

Rain «and alive»; That is, the greenness of the land, the abundance of plants, and their exodus in deserts, plains and mountains, it is the bright life and it is all good, while for some now it does not mean “the place”, and the absence of rain and its interruption, especially in cities, whether the rain came or was absent. with it.

But the rain is the title of life for all people, especially the people of the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf, an ancient legacy and harmony between this human being, rain and clouds, it is the wonderful and balanced state of the desert man. The change and renewal of climates between high heat and desert flames and rainy or even cloudy weather, since ancient times and desert is very affected by the passage A cloud and the departure of a cloud in the sky, let alone rain! His interruption constitutes a state of regret that no drops of water that revive the soul and change people’s moods.

Many of those who wrote about the impact of the shop on people and life, and how people’s lives changed in the old time when the shop lasted for many years, described on the other side how many sites and lands were built and flourished in the Arabian Peninsula because of “life”, the fertility of the land, and the persistence of rainfall In its seasons, now the cessation of rain and rain no longer means much, the desert man has created alternatives, and planted many ideas and projects that compensate for the cessation of rain, and the old (shop) no longer has an effect, and only the love of rain, clouds and rain clouds is a legacy that will never go away. And eternal love.