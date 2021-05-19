On Friday, May 14, the news of the death of the choreographer and dancer Raimund Hoghe, who had been born in 1949 in the German city of Wuppertal, was known; yes, the same small town where the famous company founded by Pina Bausch in the 70’s is based.

It was precisely his close collaboration as a playwright with the great Pina, between 1980 and 1990, which led Raimund Hogue to the world of the stage and to this world he continued to belong until his death. Before the ’80s he had been a critic of theater and dance and that was how he approached the work of the Wuppertal company.

Referring to Raimund Hoghe’s career in the world of dance also implies talking about his particular physical characteristics: he was a man of very short stature, a deformed spine, a practically useless hand and a difficult gait.

A portrait of the dancer and choreographer Raimund Hoghe Photo Rosa Frank

First hand memories

I interviewed Hoghe in Paris in order to Clarion, in 2006, and on that occasion he had said: “(the film director) Pier Paolo Pasolini spoke of throwing one’s body onto the battlefield. This phrase was an encouragement for me and for working on stage. I thought that I could express by myself what I could not communicate through the body of a dancer. Now I have the impression that I have different and even greater possibilities than those of a person with a beautiful body ”.

His first work as a creator and performer, a single call Meinwärts, was based on the life of a German Jewish tenor who died in a concentration camp in 1942: “I am not a Jew – said Hoghe – but I could also have been assassinated by the Nazi regime because of my disability.”

Raimund Hoghe’s work, initially in the form of solo pieces and later as group works, was enthusiastically received at French dance festivals, especially those devoted to conceptual dance, as well as by the Vienna Impulstanz – which shares this line. – and then increasingly in other European festivals and theaters and also in the United States.

Recognition

In 2008 the influential German dance magazine Ballettanz chose him “Dancer of the year”, in 2019 he was appointed Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters of France and in 2020 he received the German Dance Prize. He continued to present his works until the beginning of the pandemic.

Raimund Hoghe in “Swan Lake, four acts”, in 2004. Photo Rosa Frank

Hogue formed his own company with professional dancers, but also with people not trained in dance, like an Algerian doctor who was part of the cast of his award-winning Swan Lake, 4 acts.

His works are generally very austere and in this regard he commented: “I have no theater, no fixed structure, and no place to rehearse. I work in co-production and always starting from minimal budgets because that is how I grew up. My mother, whom my father had abandoned, was a seamstress. We had no money, but still he would take me to the movies, to the theater and we would buy books. We did beautiful things with few resources and I do the same with my montages. (Theater director) Peter Brook doesn’t need much to create either. Only the light is important. “

His career on stage developed in parallel with his productions for television and cinema. Her critical texts were translated into several languages, as well as the books in which she relates her experiences working with Pina Bausch and more particularly on the Wuppertal dancers and on the choreographer’s method of assembly.

