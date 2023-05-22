According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Raymond Todaro could quit permanently Friends, the famous program conducted by Maria De Filippi. It seems that this decision is linked to some statements made by the dancer himself, during an episode, which would have irritated the famous Canale 5 presenter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Raimondo Todaro is one of TV personalities most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. This year we saw the celebrated dancer work on the new edition of Friends by Maria De Filippi. Together with her colleagues Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo, she had a role very important for the dance category.

Anyway, according to some rumors launched by the magazine “Nuovo”, it seems that, recently, some you disagree. In detail, it seems that, during the live broadcast Friendsthe man would have become the protagonist of some affirmations which would have caused annoyance to Maria De Filippi.

It all started in the course of the bet on Saturday 8 April. However, the authors of the program would have decided to cut it clash real from the episode. We are currently unaware of the veracity of that news as these are just rumors.

Raimondo Todaro: the possible return to Dancing With The Stars

It’s not all. If Raimondo Todaro abandoned his role ad Friendscould make return in networks Rai. Indeed, it is not excluded that viewers will be able to see the famous dancer again a Dancing with the StarsThe plan conducted by Milly Carlucci in which the professional worked for a few years.