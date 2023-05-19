Raimondo Todaro at loggerheads with Maria De Filippi, the indiscretion

Raimondo Todaro and Maria De Filippi would be at loggerheads, which is why the dancer could say goodbye to the role of judge held in the latest edition of Friends.

To launch the indiscretion is the weekly New according to which between Maria De Filippi and Raimondo Todaro there would be “frost”.

The presenter and creator of the reality show would judge him “presumptuous and making too many conspiracies and insinuations”. The weekly also adds that Todaro at this point could return to Dancing with the Starsthe program that launched it.

In recent weeks, an indiscretion had been circulating about an alleged dispute that took place during the recording of Friendswhich however would later be cut in the aired episode.