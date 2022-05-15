Raimo Summanen amazed at Mikael Granlund’s play – Jukka Jalonen receives a concise answer

Jukka Jalonen praised Latvia for its strong opposition and praised Mikael Granlund’s world-class solution with superiority.

Someone could have thought that Jukka Jalosen there would have been a lot to say about the development of the Finnish game after a strict 2–1 victory from Latvia.

“It came as no surprise that it was a tough game. It has always been tough with Latvia lately. A year ago, we won the World Cup in overtime, the match was decided at the very end of the Olympics.”

“Now they had an even stronger team with NHL reinforcements in addition to high-quality KHL and Swiss league players.”

The well-functioning form of 1-3-1 defense in the middle region of Latvia was not surprising.

“Maybe they hit that trap a little less than ever, but it’s not easy for any team to go through it. They did it perfectly,” Jalonen shared his appreciation with the opponent.

Finland got two light-looking cools in the match. In the first Sami Vatasen the judges interpreted the raising of the opponent’s club as a hook. In another, the opponent skated Marko Anttilan between the legs of the racket.

“I can’t think of them anymore. There was what it was,” Jalonen acknowledged.

Instead, the Latvian NHL confirmation Martins Dzierkalsin According to Jalonen, the cool that (Vegas) got at the end of the game was justified.

“What I saw live, my hands went high.”

Mikael Granlund shouted to the audience in the Nokia arena with his winning goal.

Mikko Lehtonen (center) and Jere Sallinen rushed to congratulate the spruce.

Mikael Granlund hit the winning goal after just 18 seconds of superiority spinning.

“A hit with a world-class player. Mikke is brilliant even to create situations in a small space and make places for friends. The winning goal was a testament to his ability to solve as well. Not every dude from that place would have scored the puck,” Jalonen praised.

National team former head coach and Ilta-Sanomat acting as an expert Raimo Summanen presented on Saturday before the match against Latvia worried about Granlund playing so fast after arriving from North America.

According to Summanen, one day per hour difference should be expected to recover before the maximum sports performance after moving from one continent to another.

“Ram has certainly a good basis for his view. If all physiological aspects were thought of, I guess I would have to wait up to a week to play,” Jalonen admitted.

But he continued to think aloud:

“The player knows his own knowledge best. I think that playing Mike was pretty good and sharp. In that sense, I wouldn’t be worried about his health.”

Many viewers and the expert in the auditorium felt that Finland was not at its best against Latvia. Among other things, many hoped for more speed in skating.

“I didn’t see any major developments in our game. Maybe in certain situations we could have delivered more puck to the goal or shot. On the other hand, I understand the players’ solutions well.”

“If the puck had missed its way or bounced into the opponent’s knee pads, they could have launched dangerous counterattacks.

“Everyone saw what happened in the opening round and how the Latvian goal was born. There is the ability to take advantage of such situations. In addition to the goal, they had another similar attack,” Jalonen summed up.

Jalonen noticed from the questions that the listeners could not attach much value to the sluggish victory of Latvia.

“This was a really important and tough game. It would be a really tough place here if the result had been different. There are still US, Swedish and Czech games coming. After the defeat, the face movements and setups would have been very different,” Jalonen pointed out.